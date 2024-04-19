Local

Dive team called to Peters Township reservoir where vehicle went into water

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Rescue Rescuers search for a car that went into Boone Reservoir in Peters Township early Friday.

First responders are in Peters Township this morning for a car that went into a reservoir.

They were called around 12:35 a.m. to Boone Reservoir in Peters Township.

A Channel 11 photographer captured exclusive video of first responders along Waterdam Road and rescuers in a boat on the water.

Officials tell Channel 11 they believe someone was in the vehicle. A dive team was called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

