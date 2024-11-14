DLC crews working to restore power to part of Oakland area

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company crews are working to restore power to some customers in the Oakland area.

As of 11:40 a.m. Thursday, 214 customers are still without power.

The website initially reported thousands of outages Thursday morning. as of 7:20 a.m. over 3,300 customers were without power in Shadyside, 1,234 customers did not have power in Oakland and 316 people in East Liberty were without power.

DLC said they are not sure what caused the power outages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

