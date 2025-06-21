DLC warns prolonged heat can lead to power outages, urges public to take action

PITTSBURGH — With the Pittsburgh region forecast to deal with a near week-long heat wave, Duquesne Light Company is urging customers to prepare for possible power outages.

DLC says prolonged heat, even without any severe weather, can strain the electric grid and lead to service interruptions. During this period of blistering heat, the utility company is increasing staffing to ensure any outages are restored as quickly as possible.

At the same time, DLC issued reminders for the public on how to stay safe and cool:

Ensure that cell phones and other necessary electronics are fully charged.

Drink plenty of water and have ice handy to use for cooling packs.

Keep supplies in an emergency preparedness kit, including water bottles, non-perishable food, first-aid supplies, flashlights and a battery-powered radio.

Sign up for outage notifications through your DLC account to stay informed.

In the event of a power outage, DLC says people should:

Avoid opening refrigerator and freezer doors. Food will stay frozen in a fully loaded freezer for 36-48 hours if the door remains closed.

Use flashlights or battery-operated lanterns for emergency lighting. Avoid using candles or other potential fire hazards.

Seek a location with air conditioning when possible. Reach out to your local municipality for up-to-date information on nearby cooling centers.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group