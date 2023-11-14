Local

Do you want fries with that? Kennywood to unveil Potato Patch-themed bumper cars in 2024

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Bumper cars Kennywood's bumper car ride will undergo a total transformation, themed to the park's iconic fresh-cut Potato Patch fries. (Kennywood)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s favorite amusement park is working on a tasty transformation: Kennywood’s bumper car ride will be themed to the park’s iconic Potato Patch fries.

The upgrade will be complete before the 2024 season as Kennywood continues its multi-million-dollar park-wide improvement project. The bumper cars, located in the front of the park, will get a complete makeover with 20 new cars modeled after the park’s signature treat.

Each car will feature fries, oozing cheese sauce and an oversized fork, according to a news release from the park.

“This classic ride showcases what Kennywood is known for, a perfect blend of modern thrills with a mix of the park’s beloved traditions,” said Kennywood Assistant General Manager Rick Spicuzza in the release. “The all-new Potato Patch themed bumper cars continue the massive multi-year park enhancement project, keeping Kennywood fun and unique for future generations to enjoy.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Giant Eagle announces end of fuelperks+ program
  • Bado’s Pizza Grill & Ale House closing its doors after 40 years
  • Man falls through ceiling, into neighbor’s home while hiding from police, Bentleyville chief says
  • VIDEO: Cranberry Township Police warning residents of new Bitcoin scam
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read