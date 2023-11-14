Do you want fries with that? Kennywood to unveil Potato Patch-themed bumper cars in 2024

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s favorite amusement park is working on a tasty transformation: Kennywood’s bumper car ride will be themed to the park’s iconic Potato Patch fries.

The upgrade will be complete before the 2024 season as Kennywood continues its multi-million-dollar park-wide improvement project. The bumper cars, located in the front of the park, will get a complete makeover with 20 new cars modeled after the park’s signature treat.

Each car will feature fries, oozing cheese sauce and an oversized fork, according to a news release from the park.

“This classic ride showcases what Kennywood is known for, a perfect blend of modern thrills with a mix of the park’s beloved traditions,” said Kennywood Assistant General Manager Rick Spicuzza in the release. “The all-new Potato Patch themed bumper cars continue the massive multi-year park enhancement project, keeping Kennywood fun and unique for future generations to enjoy.”

