Man falls through ceiling, into neighbor’s home while hiding from police, Bentleyville chief says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on multiple felony charges in Bentleyville was arrested Monday.

Investigators arrived at a residence on First Street in Vestaburg at 6:40 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant.

According to the Bentleyville police chief, Geoffrey Douglas, who also goes by “Jazz”, was hiding in an attic at the time.

Police said Douglas managed to crawl through to the opposite duplex, where he fell through the ceiling into an elderly neighbor’s home.

He was then taken into custody.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the case.

