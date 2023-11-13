Bado’s Pizza Grill & Ale House closing its doors after 40 years

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Bado’s Pizza Grill & Ale House in Mount Lebanon is shutting its doors after 40 years in business.

According to a Facebook post, the restaurant’s last day in business will be Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Customers will still be able to enjoy Bado’s Pizza on the road, as the food truck will keep operating after the restaurant closes.

“From our family to yours, thank you for your patronage for all these years. It has meant the world to us,” the Facebook post reads.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group