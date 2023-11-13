Giant Eagle announces end of fuelperks+ program

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle is ending one of its programs that allows shoppers to earn perks on gas and groceries.

The grocery store is ending its fuelperks+ in Jan. 2024. Those who use the program will be moved into an enhanced myPerks Loyalty Program and existing fuelperks will be converted into myPerks.

In addition to ending fuelperks+, Giant Eagle is making changes to improve the myPerks Loyalty Program.

They say they’re combining the best benefits of fuelperks+ and myPerks into a single loyalty program. It combines already existing rewards, like free gas and 20% off groceries, with the added choice of dollar rewards on gas and groceries.

