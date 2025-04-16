Doce Taqueria to open third location in Bridgeville, offering full-service dining and scratch bar

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — Doce Taqueria is set to open its third location with a ribbon cutting on April 24.

The scratch taco restaurant first announced plans for its Bridgeville location a year and a half ago and is now finally set to open. The 1025 Washington Pike space was previously home to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Drivers License Center, which moved elsewhere in the Chartiers Valley Shopping Plaza years ago. The legacy of the PennDOT DLC partially led to the delay of opening — the location did not have a gas line through the unit.

“We’re actually where most people got their drivers licenses,” owner Christie Miller said. “It was never anything else after that, and I understand why now, because it did not have a gas line going to the unit, which was what our major hold up was.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group