Dog missing for 6 days in winter weather rescued from railroad bridge in Beaver County

BRIDGEWATER, Pa. — A dog that had been missing for six days in Beaver County, amid brutal winter weather, was rescued on Tuesday night.

The Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department said that a person walking across the Norfolk Southern train bridge between Bridgewater and Rochester spotted Willow the dog and called for help.

Firefighters who arrived on scene said Willow was 20 feet below on a 24-inch ledge of the bridge.

The Beaver County Technical Rescue team was requested to the scene, bringing crews from New Brighton, Chippewa, Aliquippa and Baden.

Medics were also requested to standby due to the extreme cold.

“A heartfelt THANK YOU to all Responders who helped Rescue Willow,” Bridgewater VFD said in the Facebook post.

