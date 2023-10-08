HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A few dogs helped an organization focused on finding organ donors during “Dogtoberfest” at the Waterfront in Homestead.

PHOTOS: Dogs help recruit new organ donors at ‘Dogtoberfest’ in Homestead

Dogtoberfest is one of the biggest adoption events in Pittsburgh.

One of the most visible vendors was the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE).

CORE tried to remind visitors to register as organ donors.

Some of the dogs at the event wore bandanas with QR codes on them that linked to a website to help people register to become organ donors.

CORE said one person can save up to eight lives if they choose to be an organ donor.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group