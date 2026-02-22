A humane case investigation has begun after two dogs were tied to the front door of the Washington Area Humane Society.

In a social media post Saturday morning, the shelter said the dogs were left there early that morning in 30-degree temperatures.

The dogs chewed loose from their leash and were last said to be running at large. The shelter asked anyone in and around the 84 area to look for the dogs.

The shelter shared photos of the dogs, the remnants of their leash and screenshots from surveillance video showing people with the dogs in the shelter parking lot.

Anyone with information about the situation is urged to call the shelter at 724-222-PETS.

Dogs left tied to front door of Washington Area Humane Society, leading to humane case investigation Source: Washington Area Humane Society (Facebook)

©2026 Cox Media Group