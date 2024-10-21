Dollar General adds produce to South Park location

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dollar General has recently remodeled its South Park Township location, which includes a new store layout and the addition of produce.

The company now offers fresh fruit and vegetables in more than 5,400 stores.

Dollar General produce includes the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores, which includes a curated assortment of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, bananas, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more.

“At Dollar General, we strive to be a positive business partner and good community neighbor in South Park,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “Although we are not a grocery store, we believe the addition of produce in our South Park store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes affordable prices on quality products in a convenient location.”

