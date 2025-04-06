Pittsburgh-themed apparel store opens in Strip District

PITTSBURGH — A store specializing in Pittsburgh-themed apparel has just opened in the Strip District.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Terminal at 1655 Smallman Street Saturday morning to mark the store’s official opening.

“Steel City” sells a mix of clothing, gift items, stickers and candles that all have a twist that includes something from Pittsburgh’s culture.

The store will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The business is owned by husband and wife team Brandon and Carly Grbach, who started making their products in a garage in 2011.

