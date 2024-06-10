Dollar General opens store in McKeesport

A discount store has opened its doors in McKeesport.

Dollar General just opened a store at 3011 Liberty Way.

The store carries Dollar General’s usual household essentials like food, cleaning supplies, over-the-counter medicine and hygiene products. This new store also has the company’s new home decor section and an expanded party preparation section.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Mckeesport store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.

To celebrate this new store, Dollar General says it plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school.

Dollar General is still hiring for the McKeesport store. Click here to see available positions.

