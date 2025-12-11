Dollar General to pay Pennsylvania $1.55M settlement for allegedly overcharging customers

Attorney General Dave Sunday has secured a $1.55 million settlement with Dollar General Corporation for allegedly overcharging consumers in Pennsylvania.

The settlement follows an investigation by the Office of Attorney General, which found that Dollar General stores charged higher prices at registers than those advertised on shelves, affecting more than 900 retail locations throughout the state.

“Our investigation found widespread and repeated instances of Pennsylvanians being overcharged at checkout — blatant deception of customers all over the Commonwealth,” Attorney General Sunday said.

The investigation revealed that Dollar General stores failed more than 40% of pricing accuracy inspections between 2019 and 2023.

Under the settlement, Dollar General agreed to improve business practices by training employees to ensure price accuracy and maintaining sufficient staffing to update shelf tags weekly.

The settlement requires Dollar General to conduct at least two unannounced pricing audits annually and correct all reported or known price inaccuracies within 24 hours.

Dollar General will also post notices at each register stating that the lowest posted price will be honored, and customers can seek a price override if necessary.

Consumers who encounter discrepancies in pricing are encouraged to file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection online, via phone at 717-787-3391 or by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

