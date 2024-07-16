Dominant beer distributor buys beverage business to launch Fuhrer Beverage Co.

PITTSBURGH — Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Co. is ready to quench a growing thirst for a host of beverages that have nothing to do with its typical trade in malt, hops, yeast and water.

Long the region’s largest beer distributor, the South Side-based company has bought the beverage division of Alber & Leff Foods Co. which it is renaming as the Fuhrer Beverage Co.

The basic terms of the sale were not disclosed.

But in an interview, the executives involved indicated the beverage business of Alber & Leff, a venerable local food company best known for its BL Sour Cream and related projects, represents about $10 million in annual sales. Lee Hurwitz, the fourth generation owner of Alber & Leff, started in the beverage business in 2018 and 2019, selling a variety of growing brands to a host of large retail chains.

