DoorDash driver sentenced to prison for stealing $5K+ in packages from porches in local counties

A DoorDash driver will spend time in prison for stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of packages from homes in several local counties.

John D. Manning, 35, pleaded guilty earlier this month to felony organized retail theft, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

Prosecutors say Manning used his job as a DoorDash driver to look for potential targets during his theft spree, which spanned Allegheny, Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties.

Manning sold many of the stolen items over an online marketplace, prosecutors say. He was caught committing the thefts by surveillance cameras or the homeowners themselves.

The stolen items together were worth more than $5,000, the AG’s office says.

An Indiana County Court of Common Pleas judge sentenced Manning to one to three years in state prison, followed by four consecutive years of probation.

“While delivering meals as a DoorDash driver, this defendant was also scouting neighborhoods and homes for potential theft opportunities, which he later acted upon,” Attorney General Dave Sunday said. “This conviction would not have been possible without the assistance of our law enforcement partners in Western Pennsylvania, including the Pennsylvania State Police.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group