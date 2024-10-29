Dormont T station to be upgraded with $500k in federal funds

DORMONT, Pa. — Dormont is getting a big boost to upgrade public transportation.

Congressman Chris Deluzio joined local leaders on Monday to announce a $500,000 federal investment.

That money will be used to modernize the Dormont Junction T station, which is 30 years old, and other public transit facilities.

“It’s due for a facelift, and I’m really excited about the improvements that will make it more accessible and more comfortable. So, a new canopy and trash cans that make people want to be at the T station,” said Jen Mazzocco, Dormont Council president.

“Public transit brings our communities together, getting people to work, school, appointments, errands, and so much else,” Deluzio’s statement reads. “I’m proud to announce I secured $500,000 in federal funds for the Dormont Junction Improvement Project to help update the station, meet the needs of current riders, and build toward an even more well-connected community here in Dormont.”

The project includes replacing the station canopy and adding pedestrian amenities and safety features. Deluzio says the goal is to create a safer and more welcoming station.

Construction is expected to start sometime in 2025.

