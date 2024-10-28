Man attempts insurance fraud after setting Beaver County house on fire, police say

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly set a Beaver County house on fire and then tried to file an insurance claim in May.

Crews were called to a house fire at 265 Pine Run Road in New Sewickley Township just before noon on May 5.

New Sewickley Township police said a short time later, the property owner, Gregory G. Carubba, arrived on scene and told investigators he was inside the house shortly before the fire broke out.

Carubba does not live in the area and was not notified of the fire by personnel, police said. He told investigators no one was living in the house at the time of the blaze and that he was the only person with access to the home.

An investigation concluded the fire was set intentionally, police said. Two days after the fire, Carubba filed an insurance claim and the insurance company also determined the fire was intentional.

Carubba is charged with multiple counts of arson, one count of insurance fraud and one count of criminal attempt to commit theft by deception. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.

