At least 5 people, including children, injured in Ross Township car crash

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least five people, including two children, were injured in a car crash in Ross Township Monday morning.

The crash happened in the 400 block of Lowries Run Road just before 11 a.m.

Channel 11 learned that five people were taken to the hospital from the crash. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The road in that area has been shut down.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to this breaking story. Watch Channel 11 News at Noon for the latest.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group