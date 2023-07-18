Huntington National Bank to take location of last downtown McDonald’s restaurant

PITTSBURGH — The last McDonald’s restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh will not be replaced by another restaurant, with the owner of the property now committed to another increasingly familiar business — a bank.

Columbus-based Huntington National Bank has signed a lease to take over the former McDonald’s at 500 Liberty Ave., according to the owner of the property, Nick Nicholas, who bought the property with frequent partner Jim Patrinos in June 2022 for $2.4 million.

Huntington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is not clear exactly what Huntington plans — the space could accommodate a branch plus additional businesses such as wealth advisory — or how extensive a remodel would be. Huntington’s standard prototype ground-up build is about 2,400 square feet, but existing structures trend at least 25% larger.

