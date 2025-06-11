Local

Downed wire closes PRT rail’s Library Line until further notice

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — The Library Line on Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s rail system is closed until further notice.

PRT says this is because of a downed overhead wire. The closure is effective inbound and outbound, and will continue until the overhead is replaced.

Shuttle buses are running to take passengers between Washington Junction and Library Station, PRT says.

