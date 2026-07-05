Downtown Pittsburgh businesses to offer pickle-inspired specials ahead of Picklesburgh

PITTSBURGH — Ahead of Picklesburgh, over a dozen Downtown Pittsburgh businesses are offering pickle-inspired specials.

The Taste of Picklesburgh returns on July 9 and runs through the nationally recognized, popular food festival celebrating all things briny and dill-icious.

It’s designed as a preview to the main event, and officials say helps expand Picklesburgh’s presence to support small businesses and give visitors a reason to explore the neighborhood before, during and after the festival.

“Picklesburgh has evolved into more than a festival, it’s become a powerful economic engine for Downtown,” said Jeremy Waldrup, president & CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. “What’s exciting about Taste of Picklesburgh is how it spreads that energy throughout the neighborhood. You are seeing downtown business owners find unique and creative ways to tap into the moment and turn it into real opportunity.”

Thirteen restaurants and one retailer are participating. Each offers unique pickle-inspired specials — like limited-time apparel, pickle tacos, pickleback cocktails and more.

Anyone who purchases one of the featured items will get a free Heinz Pickle Pin while supplies last. Click here for the full list of participating businesses and their pickle specials.

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