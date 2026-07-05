Weather alerts issued as more storms move into Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of the viewing area until 10 p.m. Make sure to stay weather aware.

Scattered storms throughout the evening could be severe and produce damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Storms could be slow-moving and develop heavy pockets of rain that could lead to localized flash flooding.

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LIVE UPDATES:

2:54 P.M.: Parts of Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3:30 p.m.

2:42 P.M.: The National Weather Service says storms are developing and building over southern Mercer County, where two inches of rain has already fallen.

Storms continue to develop and back build over southern Mercer county (just north of New Wilmington) where upwards of nearly two inches has fallen with more to come. #pawx — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 5, 2026

2:37 P.M.: Flash Flood Warning issued in Armstrong, Butler, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango counties until 6:30 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning

2:28 P.M.: Most of Lawrence County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 3 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of the viewing area until 10 p.m. Make sure to stay weather aware.

Scattered storms throughout the evening could be severe and produce damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Storms could be slow-moving and develop heavy pockets of rain that could lead to localized flash flooding.

Still very humid Monday, with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Slow-moving storms are possible again on Monday with heavy pockets of rain that could again bring a threat of flash flooding.

A few isolated showers, storms are possible Tuesday; highs will be in the 80s.

Cooler and slightly less humid air for Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Thursday.

Make sure to stay weather aware and get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

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