Fireworks thrown as Pittsburgh police work to break up crowd of 150 juveniles in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — Fireworks were thrown at Pittsburgh police vehicles while officers worked to break up a large crowd of juveniles in East Liberty overnight.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says the incident began around midnight, when officers were sent to Penn Avenue between South Beatty Street and South Whitfield Street in response to reports of a large crowd of juveniles fighting and attempting to enter an event space.

Officers arrived to find a crowd of 150 juveniles. The spokesperson says officers repeatedly gave orders for the crowd to disperse, but those orders were largely ignored. Instead, the juveniles began to throw fireworks among themselves and at nearby police vehicles.

At this point, the spokesperson says officers from across the city responded to help clear the crowd and block off several blocks of Penn Avenue.

The crowd eventually dissipated around 1 a.m., and Penn Ave reopened to all traffic about 1:15 a.m.

The spokesperson says one man was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail for unspecified charges. A juvenile man was detained and transported to a hospital for medical clearance. Once released, he’ll be cited and released to their parents.

No other injuries were reported.

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