4 shot in Aliquippa overnight

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — An investigation is underway after four people were shot in Aliquippa overnight.

Aliquippa police say officers were called to the 200 block of Linmar Terrace around 12:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired. While en route, 911 dispatchers informed officers that people on scene were shot.

Once officers got on scene, they found four people shot and immediately began rendering emergency aid, including applying tourniquets, until medics arrived.

All four victims were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Police say the suspects fled before officers arrived and weren’t found in the immediate area.

The Aliquippa Police Department has requested the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police, who are now leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact PSP Beaver at 724-773-7400. Information may also be provided anonymously.

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