11 Investigates: County says it cannot track down those believed to be tied to fraudulent deeds

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County says it cannot track down the person believed to be tied to dozens of fraudulent deeds.

The county says it tried and failed to serve three LLCs linked to William Schneider.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates: Dozens of deeds in Allegheny County recorded into the names of criminals

In response, the county filed a motion in court seeking to serve Schneider with an official posting in the newspaper.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Allegheny County takes steps to prevent further deed fraud

11 Investigates spoke with Schneider on the phone earlier this week.

He claims he’s a victim in all of this.

He says someone stole his laptop recently and believes his identity has been stolen.

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