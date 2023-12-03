Local

Downtown Pittsburgh pop-up holiday market showcases local Black-owned businesses

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Black Market: Holiday Edition

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh shoppers flocked to a highly anticipated and unique pop-up market over the weekend.

The fourth annual Black Market: Holiday Edition offered an opportunity to support local Black-owned businesses while getting some holiday shopping done.

Event organizer Shayla Hawkins said the featured businesses sold a wide selection of products.

“A ton of holiday gift selections from beauty, self-care, travel, apparel, we have fitness and wellness things, so there’s a variety of interests here to shop from,” Hawkins said.

There were also exciting hourly giveaways throughout the two-day event.

