Downtown Pittsburgh ranks among the safest cities in the US, city’s tourism agency says

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s downtown ranks among the top safest cities in the United States, according to VisitPITTSBURGH.

Pittsburgh is the number one safest city in its “competitive set” for property crime and the third safest city for violent crime, according to a report by 2Synergize.

The ranking compares Pittsburgh to cities we compete with for leisure travel and convention and sports events bookings. The cities in the competitive set include known competitors, such as Columbus, Indianapolis and Baltimore, but also destinations like Portland, Reno, Salt Lake City and Tampa Bay.

The report compared Pittsburgh data from a three-mile radius around the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for 2022 against a national market comparison of 65 cities and a competitive set of 19 cities.

Nationally, Pittsburgh ranks among the top ten safest cities for property crime and in the top 15 safest cities for violent crime, says VisitPITTSBURGH, the official tourism agency of the Pittsburgh region.

To read the full 2Syngergize safety report, click here.

