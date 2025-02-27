Downtown Pittsburgh subway tunnels reopen Friday

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit is about to wrap up one of its light-rail improvement projects.

The Plinth project will end at the start of service on Friday, and the subway tunnels below Downtown Pittsburgh will reopen. The Wood Street Station will also reopen, and the Penn Station, a light-rail station on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway, will return to inactivity.

The work on these tracks began in 2022 and is part of a $150 million light rail improvement project. PRT says the safety of its service has “been significantly increased” after replacing concrete beams that support the tracks Downtown.

Detours are still in place for the ongoing Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel closure, which is a different part of the same improvement project. Those detours will be in place for around eight months so crews can perform critical infrastructure upgrades.

Click here to learn more about the light-rail and bus detours related to the tunnel closure.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group