Husband of woman killed by truck while using crosswalk in Oakland calls for change 1 year later

PITTSBURGH — It’s been nearly a year since Jessie Maroney was hit and killed by a truck while using a crosswalk in Oakland.

She was walking to her job at Pitt when it happened.

Now, her husband Brian is speaking to Channel 11 and told us he wants to see major changes.

“It actually feels like I’m living in purgatory. It doesn’t seem real sometimes,” he said. “I wake up every morning and I cry my eyes out and I just try to stay strong for my kids.”

His wife Jessie, a mom of two, was hit and killed at the intersection of Terrace and Darragh Streets in Oakland on December 5, 2024.

“Me and her were together for 20 years. That was my best friend,” Brian said.

Police say she was hit by a white box truck. The driver turned himself in, but no charges were ever filed.

On the one-year anniversary of her death, Brian is planning to honor his wife and other victims of traffic violence.

Emily Watson, Jeanne Flaherty and Barbara Como were all struck and killed near that intersection in the last few years.

There have been some changes to the intersection, but Brian says he wants to see more.

“Illuminate a crosswalk. Change the traffic pattern where pedestrians can cross with no traffic moving.”

The vigil is set for Friday, December 5, at 5 p.m. at the corner of Terrace and Darragh Streets.

