Drake, J. Cole coming to Pittsburgh

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Drake 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show

Drake and J. Cole are coming to Pittsburgh.

The rappers bring their “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” to PPG Paints Arena on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

The tour follows Drake’s return to the stage with his 2023 “It’s All A Blur” tour, when he played 50 sold-out arena shows across North America.

Presale starts at 11 am. Wednesday. General tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. Click here for information.

