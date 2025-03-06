Driver charged 3 years after East Huntingdon crash that killed his passenger

EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A man is now facing charges for a deadly crash that occurred a little more than three years ago.

Earl Gilbert, 38, of Scottdale, was charged Tuesday for a September 2021 crash in East Huntingdon that killed Brandalyn Pomaibo, 35.

Police say Gilbert was driving at an unsafe speed along Water Street when his truck spun into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle. Pomaibo, a passenger in his vehicle, died on scene.

Gilbert was flown to a hospital for treatment. Police say while hospitalized, he was in possession of cocaine and marijuana. He also reportedly tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl on the night of the crash.

Gilbert is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.

