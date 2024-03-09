Driver charged with homicide after 2022 fatal wrong-way crash on I-70

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly two years after a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 70, the other driver is charged with homicide.

The crash killed David Ott, 25, who was driving home from work.

>> Fatal car crash in Westmoreland County being investigated as possible case of DUI, victim identified

According to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office, Cassandra Harrold had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

“Just relief, like somebody punched me in the stomach and knocked the air out of me. it was hard to believe this day had finally come,” Ott’s mother Marcia Fuller said.

Harrold is not behind bars. She was released on her own recognizance. That doesn’t sit well with Fuller.

“ROR? You were drunk. You were high. You were on the wrong side of the road and you killed my son and now you just walked out the door,” Fuller said.

Harrold is due back in court on March 20. Fuller says she’ll be there.

“He’s never coming back. Regardless of what happens to her, he’s never coming back. There’s a hole so deep inside us.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group