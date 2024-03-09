Local

Driver charged with homicide after 2022 fatal wrong-way crash on I-70

By Rich Pierce, WPXI-TV
By Rich Pierce, WPXI-TV

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly two years after a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 70, the other driver is charged with homicide.

The crash killed David Ott, 25, who was driving home from work.

>> Fatal car crash in Westmoreland County being investigated as possible case of DUI, victim identified

According to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office, Cassandra Harrold had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

“Just relief, like somebody punched me in the stomach and knocked the air out of me. it was hard to believe this day had finally come,” Ott’s mother Marcia Fuller said.

Harrold is not behind bars. She was released on her own recognizance. That doesn’t sit well with Fuller.

“ROR? You were drunk. You were high. You were on the wrong side of the road and you killed my son and now you just walked out the door,” Fuller said.

Harrold is due back in court on March 20. Fuller says she’ll be there.

“He’s never coming back. Regardless of what happens to her, he’s never coming back. There’s a hole so deep inside us.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after shooting outside Allegheny County bar
  • Rochester-Monaca Bridge set to close for 2 months this summer; lane restrictions expected soon
  • New photo released of man accused of sexually assaulting woman near Pitt campus
  • VIDEO: Jim Roddey, 1st-ever Allegheny County Executive, dies at 91
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read