Fatal car crash in Westmoreland County being investigated as possible case of DUI, victim identified

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police are continuing to investigate a wrong-way crash that killed a young Fayette County man over the weekend.

David Ott, 25, was on his way home to Greensburg just after 12:01 a.m. Sunday when a woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 near the Yukon exit slammed into his car, killing him.

Moments before the crash, police said they received a call about a wrong-way driver heading down the highway.

”While en route to the area, they were notified there was a crash near that location,” Trooper Forrest Allison said.

The eastbound lanes were shut down for about four hours as state police reconstructed the scene.

The other driver, Cassandra Harrold, from Scottdale, was flown from the scene to UPMC Presby.

Police said they’re investigating it as a DUI-related crash.

”There were indicators at the scene that alcohol was involved with the crash,” Allison said.

Channel 11 spoke to Ott’s family. His brother told us he loved his family and his girlfriend.

He liked to ride dirt bikes, worked at UPS with his brother and worked at Randall’s restaurant on the weekends.

As his family and friends grieve his sudden and untimely death, police said this accident could have likely been avoided.

”You need to observe the signs indicating directions of travel, take your time. If you’re not familiar with the area, make sure before you pull out into traffic,” Allison explained.

The funeral for Ott is Thursday, with his burial to follow Friday at Blair-Lowther Funeral Home in Perryopolis.

