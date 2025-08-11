Driver crashes into construction zone, flees the scene in Wilkins Township

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A driver crashed into a construction zone in Wilkins Township on Sunday morning.

The Wilkins Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 3 said the crash happened at the intersection of Greensburg Pike and Aliquippa Street at 1 a.m.

Construction is happening there and the vehicle landed in debris.

Firefighters said it passed through five signs saying the road was closed and crashed through a barrier.

The driver fled the scene.

Firefighters reminded everyone to avoid the area while construction is underway.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group