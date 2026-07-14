MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A driver was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Marshall Township.

Firefighters from Marshall Township received help from the Wexford Fire Company, Adams Area Fire District and the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company at the scene of crashes on Freeport Road at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Photos shared by the firefighters show that a vehicle had crashed into a tree in that location.

According to information shared by the Wexford Fire Company, the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

Firefighters were able to rescue the driver in about 25 minutes. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The McCandless and Franklin Park Ambulance Authority provided that medical attention.

Driver in critical condition after vehicle crashes in Marshall Township A driver was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Marshall Township. (Adams Area Fire District James - Jimmy - Ellis Firehouse /Adams Area Fire District James - Jimmy - Ellis Firehouse)

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