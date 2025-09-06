Local

Driver in custody after vehicle crashes into building in Washington County

By WPXI.com News Staff
Driver in custody after vehicle crashes into building in Washington County A person is in custody after a vehicle crashed into a building in Washington County. (Chartiers Township Fire Department/Chartiers Township Fire Department)
By WPXI.com News Staff

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person is in custody after a vehicle crashed into a building in Washington County.

The Chartiers Township Fire Department said they were called to a crash on North Main Street on Friday.

A vehicle had smashed through the corner of a building.

Firefighters said the driver was taken into custody.

Crews stabilized the building and deemed it safe.

No injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read