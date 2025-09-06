Driver in custody after vehicle crashes into building in Washington County

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person is in custody after a vehicle crashed into a building in Washington County.

The Chartiers Township Fire Department said they were called to a crash on North Main Street on Friday.

A vehicle had smashed through the corner of a building.

Firefighters said the driver was taken into custody.

Crews stabilized the building and deemed it safe.

No injuries were reported.

