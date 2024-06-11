Local

Driver, dog rescued from fiery crash in Whitehall

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Crash A driver and dog were rescued from a fiery crash in Whitehall. (Whitehall Fire Company , Station 301)

A driver and dog were rescued from a fiery crash in Whitehall on Monday night.

It happened around 7:25 a.m. on E. Brightview Avenue at Provost Road.

First responders worked to put out the flames before the driver and dog were extricated from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to an area hospital. The dog was taken to an animal hospital. The extent of their injuries was not released.

The road was closed for about an hour while crews cleared the scene.

