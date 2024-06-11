Driver, dog rescued from fiery crash in Whitehall

A driver and dog were rescued from a fiery crash in Whitehall on Monday night.

It happened around 7:25 a.m. on E. Brightview Avenue at Provost Road.

First responders worked to put out the flames before the driver and dog were extricated from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to an area hospital. The dog was taken to an animal hospital. The extent of their injuries was not released.

The road was closed for about an hour while crews cleared the scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group