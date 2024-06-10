Pittsburgh Technical College closing at the end of current quarter

OAKDALE, Pa. — Pittsburgh Technical College is closing its doors at the end of the current quarter.

Channel 11′s Amy Hudak has been on top of this story since our first report. WATCH 11 at 11 for the latest details on what this means for current students.

>> Pittsburgh Technical College placed on probation, in jeopardy of losing accreditation

Last week, Channel 11 reported the college was in “imminent danger” of closing as its accreditation status was in limbo.

>> AG’s office investigating complaints against local technical college, sources say

The end of the current quarter is on June 27, just two weeks after the announcement was made.

PTC’s board of trustees sent a statement to students on Monday evening.

The full statement from the Board of Trustees is below:

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the difficult decision reached by the Board of Trustees: Pittsburgh Technical College will be closing its doors at the end of this quarter. Despite extensive efforts by our dedicated President, Dr. Alicia 8. Harvey-Smiths to manage our situation and secure necessary funding, we have faced persistent challenges of declining enrollment and financial difficulties, leaving us with no viable path forward.

“We took every possible measure to address these issues, including extensive fundraising efforts, cost-cutting measures, and strategic partnerships. Unfortunately, these efforts have not been sufficient to reverse the situation. Dr. Harvey-Smith, who was appointed in April 2019, accepted the challenge to lead our institution and has made significant advances during her tenure. Her leadership brought about the establishment of the Pittsburgh Technical College Foundation, Corporate College, Health, Wellness and Fitness Center, and the acquisition of multiple grants totaling more than twenty-five million dollars. We commend her for her courageous and committed leadership.

“We understand the profound impact this decision will have on our students, faculty; staff, and the entire community. Our immediate priority is to support our students in completing their education and transitioning to other institutions. We are committed to providing resources and assistance to ensure this process is as smooth as possible. We also extend our deepest gratitude to our faculty and staff for their unwavering dedication and commitment to our students and the college. Your contributions have been invaluable, and we will work closely with you to support your transition during this difficult time.

“The legacy of Pittsburgh Technical College will live on through the achievements and successes of our alumni who have made significant contributions to their communities and professions. We take pride in the impact our institution has had over the years and the lasting relationships that have been formed here. This is a time of great sadness for all of us, but it is also a time to reflect on the rich history and the many lives that have been positively impacted by PTC. We will be communicating further details in the coming weeks regarding the process and support available to our community during this transition.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support during this incredibly challenging time.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group