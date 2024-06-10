Mount Lebanon community mourning after girl, 10, found dead in car with her mom

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — A tight-knit community is mourning after a mother and her 10-year-old daughter were found dead in South Park Township.

Abigail Neal, 10, had just finished fourth grade at Howe Elementary School hours before police found her body.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to Abigail’s or her mother, Serena Guan’s, bodies.

Toxicology results could take weeks if not months.

Teachers at Howe Elementary are grieving the loss of Abigail.

“Abigail was a cherished member of our Howe School community, known for her infectious smile and gentle spirit. Her kindness and willingness to help others did not go unnoticed,” teachers wrote in a statement. “She brought joy and a sense of camaraderie to every classroom and activity she participated in. Abigail leaves us with an indelible mark on our hearts and minds, and her memory will live on and continue to inspire us all.”

The Mount Lebanon fire chief is asking his community to help her father, a firefighter, with the financial burden of this unimaginable tragedy.

Channel 11 has also learned that Serena and her husband were going through a divorce. According to a custody agreement, this past weekend was supposed to be Abigail’s first weekend with her father.

