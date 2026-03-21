Driver flees after van crashes, hits gas meter in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A van rolled onto its side and hit a gas meter during a crash in Penn Hills on Friday.

Members of the Penn Hill Volunteer Fire Company No. 7 said the van crashed at the intersection of Universal Road and Webster Drive at around 7:15 p.m.

Firefighters said the driver ran away but was detained by police a short time later.

The van also hit a gas meter and actively leaked until crews were able to make a repair.

Debris has since been cleaned up and traffic is flowing like normal.

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