Driver hits, kills horse on Mercer County roadway

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A horse was killed in a Mercer County crash on Friday afternoon.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the incident happened on E. Jamestown Road in Greene Township, Mercer County, before 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Troopers say a driver came across a horse running in the road and was unable to avoid the collision.

The crash killed the horse and caused significant front-end damage to the vehicle. The driver was unharmed.

