Driver hospitalized after vehicle crashes into tree in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A driver is in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Penn Hills on Friday morning.

According to Penn Hills No. 7 VFC, crews were called to the area of Mt. Carmel Road and Geiser Way.

Penn Hills police arrived to find the vehicle’s engine compartment on fire and the driver down on the roadway.

First responders extinguished the fire, and medics took the driver to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

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