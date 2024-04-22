Driver hurt when car goes airborne, crashes into West Mifflin McDonald’s

A car crashed into the McDonald’s along Lebanon Church Road in West Mifflin late Sunday night.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is LIVE with more on this developing story

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Officials tell Channel 11 the restaurant was closed when the car crashed into the “Play Place” area.

The driver had lost control and went airborne into the restaurant, according to Skyview Volunteer Fire Company.

The driver was taken to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.

