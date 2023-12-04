Driver nearly hit spectators at local Christmas parade, led officers on high-speed chase, police say

FREEPORT BOROUGH, Pa. — A driver is accused of nearly hitting several people during Freeport Borough’s Christmas parade and then leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department Chief Christopher Fabec put out a press release on Monday addressing concerns from the community about the incident that took place on Dec. 2. around 5:20 p.m.

During the event, an officer blocking one of the major intersections for the parade heard a vehicle accelerate and then saw a blue car driving at a high rate of speed with the horn blaring the entire time.

Police said almost immediately after, their department received a call from Armstrong County 911 for a blue Ford sedan driving recklessly on Riverside Drive and nearly hitting people attending the parade.

The officer that first spotted the vehicle attempted to stop it, but police said the driver continued at a high rate of speed on State Route 128, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour, according to the complaint. The car eventually came to a stop about a mile onto Ford City Road.

Police said the driver, later identified as Zachary Zecca, 22, was not complying with the officer’s commands. After more than 15 attempts to try and get Zecca to comply and put his hands behind his back, police said he was tased.

Zecca was then taken into custody. Police said he wasn’t injured and denied medic transport to the hospital after being tased.

“I wanted to take the time to explain this incident as much as I could. As the vehicle exited the borough, at no point was the crowd attending the parade in any danger, therefore that is why we did not issue a warning at that point,” Fabec said in a release. “Also, we received calls from citizens that witnessed different parts of the above. I wanted to make sure that everyone has the entire incident, rather than just bits and pieces. Should you have any questions please feel free to contact me or Lieutenant Arce and we will answer your questions the best we can.”

Zecca was taken to the Armstrong County Jail where he was later released on bond. He is facing several charges including fleeing or attempting to elude officers, resisting arrest and recklessly endangering another person.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group