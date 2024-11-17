Driver rescued after truck crashes over hillside in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — The driver of a pickup truck was rescued after the vehicle went over a hillside in Brentwood.

Members of the Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company said they were called to the 400 block of Jacobson Drive at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday.

A Nissan pickup truck had crashed over a hill and into an embankment in the backyard of a house on E Garden Road.

The driver of the truck could not get out of the vehicle.

Brentwood Police officers worked with firefighters and Baldwin medics to get the driver out. They were treated by medics.

Emergency crews took around two and a half hours to get the truck removed.

