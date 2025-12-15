Driver warns others after spilled water fries popular SUV’s electrical system

Drivers are warning other drivers of a popular crossover SUV, after one owner says a bottle of spilled water damaged the wiring under his car seats, leaving him with a huge repair bill. And he’s not the only one complaining about the wiring.

Michael McCormick, the owner of a 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5, faced an unexpected $12,000 repair bill after he says a water spill in his SUV damaged the wiring under the seats.

The incident occurred when a 20-ounce water bottle spilled in the back seat, causing the car’s wiring to malfunction. Despite the SUV being relatively new, McCormick says Hyundai refused to cover the repairs under warranty, citing external factors as the cause.

“I was shocked. I was like... that’s a huge amount of money and not covered,” McCormick said, expressing his disbelief at the repair costs.

McCormick described how the water bottle flew forward during a sudden stop, leading to the spill that damaged the wiring. Warning lights began flashing, and by the time he reached home, the car’s turn signals were non-functional, and it wouldn’t shut off.

At the dealership, technicians determined that the wiring harnesses under the floor and driver’s seat needed replacement, totaling $11,882.08 in repairs. Initially, McCormick’s insurance provider, State Farm, denied his claim.

Consumer advisor Clark Howard noted that modern cars, like McCormick’s Ioniq 5, are essentially computers on wheels, making repairs more complex and costly. Other Ioniq 5 owners have reported similar issues, with some criticizing the lack of space between the wiring and the floor.

Fortunately for McCormick, State Farm later reversed its decision and agreed to cover the repair costs after further review. However, the necessary parts are on back order, leaving McCormick uncertain about when his vehicle will be repaired.

While Hyundai maintains that the damage was due to an external influence and not a defect, McCormick is relieved that he won’t bear the full cost of the repairs.

