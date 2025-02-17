Drivers prepare for icy road conditions as temperatures drop overnight

PITTSBURGH — Drivers are bracing for another blast of winter. Icy roads along with bitterly cold temperatures could be a problem for the Monday morning commute.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for Pittsburgh region

Steve Branch of Mississippi has been a truck driver for 15 years. Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel met him at a rest stop off the PA Turnpike as he prepared to get back on the road after a dicey drive through Ohio.

PHOTOS: Flakes, floods throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania on Sunday

“It was bad coming through Ohio. It’s bad,” Branch said. “The highway was kind of covered with snow and ice.”

Pittsburgh school closings and delays

The changing weather throughout the day Sunday threw some drivers for a loop.

“This morning it was no problem. I usually take 28 and it wasn’t too bad,” said Douglas Bildhauer of Shaler. “Then, once 2 O’clock hit, I was up in Monroeville and it just came down.”

Heavy, wet snow was falling by late afternoon. The winds picked up blowing strong gusts throughout the day. By evening, the snow was coming down harder covering parts of the Parkway East.

“All of February, it’s like a coating to an inch every day,” Bildhauer said. “We were spoiled the last couple years. We’d get one bad storm and be like, ‘That’s it? All right.’”

Road crews were out around the clock salting the Turnpike trying to keep the slush from turning into ice.

“They’ll come through all the time,” Bildhauer said. “They’re out here 24-7. They’re never stopping.”

That’s giving truck driver Steve Branch some peace of mind as he makes his way to Maryland.

“If the road’s bad, only thing I can say, pull over and wait till it kind of clear up,” Branch said. “That’s about the safe thing you can do.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group