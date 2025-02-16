WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for Pittsburgh region until Monday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — There are several active winter weather alerts in the Pittsburgh region as a winter weather system moves through.

All of Western Pennsylvania is under a Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service says incoming snow brings a potential for slick roads starting Sunday evening and lasting through Monday. Visibility could also be an issue, since the snow will be moderate to heavy at times.

Winter Weather Advisory for Butler, Beaver, Mercer, Venango, and Lawrence counties until 7 PM this evening. Snowfall up to 2″ and wind gusts up to 45 mph. Slushy conditions will turn icy, and slippery travel is expected.

Winter Weather Advisory for Allegheny, Armstrong, Washington, Greene, Westmoreland, Fayette, Indiana, Greene and Monongalia counties until midnight tonight. Snowfall up to 2″ with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Slushy roads will turn icy expect slippery travel.

NWS warns that in addition to four to six inches of accumulating snow, water freezing on roads is likely.

The advisory expires at 3 p.m. Monday.

Blizzard Warning for Higher Elevations

Blizzard Warning for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette, Somerset counties in PA along with eastern Preston county in West Virginia and Garrett county in Maryland until 3 PM Monday. Blizzard conditions are expected snowfall of 4″-6″ with higher amounts in the mountains 8″+ and winds gusts up to 50- 65 mph. Blowing snow will produce whiteout conditions and make travel dangerous. A Blizzard Warning has been issued for the ridges of Westmoreland & Fayette counties, Somerset countIes, along with eastern Preston county in West Virginia and Garrett county in Maryland until 3 PM Monday. Blizzard conditions are expected snowfall of 4″-6″ with higher amounts in the mountains 8″+ and winds gusts up to 50- 65 mph. Blowing snow will produce whiteout conditions and will make travel dangerous.

Flood Warnings issued for several counties

Flood Waring for portions of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington counties until 5:30 PM and for Armstrong and Westmoreland counties until 4:30 PM. Rising water on creeks, streams, rivers, low-lying areas, and in flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Never drive through flooded roadways.

NWS says flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas is imminent or occurring. Streams are still rising to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

Specifically for Beaver County, NWS says the warning is for the Connoquenessing River in Zelienople. The river is currently at 9.04 feet and is expected to rise above minor flood stage at 10 feet.

Wind gusts will pick up Sunday afternoon and may reach 40 mph — and likely even higher — over the mountains. That’s where snow impacts will also be highest with blizzard conditions expected over parts of Preston County, West Virginia, and Garrett County, Maryland.

Elsewhere, steady snow will transition to snow showers this evening as temperatures fall into the 20s. Even one to two inches of snow will be enough to create slick roads, especially after the sun goes down, so use caution if traveling. Several inches can be expected over the Laurel Highlands.

Wind chills will also drop into the teens this evening and may fall to near zero in spots Monday morning. Wind chills will struggle to get out of the single digits Monday afternoon with very cold weather expected throughout the week. Another system could bring a round of light snow late Wednesday into Thursday.

